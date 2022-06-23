A brand new Aboriginal artwork has been unveiled at the entrance to Maitland Private Hospital, designed to promote inclusivity and community spirit ahead of NAIDOC Week.
Produced by local Indigenous artist Saretta Fielding, the artwork shares the country and culture of the Wonnarua Nation, bringing a welcome to all and acknowledging the Wonnarua as traditional custodians of the land and the footprint on country of Maitland Private Hospital.
Ms Fielding said she is happy to see the artwork come together.
"It was important for us to bring together representatives from the hospital, and representatives from the Wonnarua people to work together on concepts and ideas for the mural," she said.
The mural was inspired by art project workshops hosted by Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council and Ms Fielding.
The workshops saw Aboriginal elders, local families and hospital staff tell stories through Aboriginal symbolism and art techniques, sharing their own experience of living on Wonnarua country.
The artwork features references to the wedge-tail eagle, which is the Wonnarua totem and significant sacred site Mount Yengo, the birthplace of Biami (God Creator).
Officially unveiled on Tuesday, June 21, the mural was revealed in the lead up to NAIDOC Week, which is on from July 3 to 10.
Maitland Private Hospital CEO Peter Cizzio said he welcomes the addition of such a special artwork to the exterior of the hospital.
"The artwork is fantastic," he said.
"We know its location at the front entrance to the Hospital will play an important role in acknowledging and welcoming the Wonnarua and wider community to this hospital."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
