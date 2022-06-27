The Maitland Mercury
The Levee's One Day Sale returns this weekend with discounts and exclusive offers

Updated June 27 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:38am
Bag some bargains at The Levee's One Day Sale this weekend

The Levee's annual One Day Sale will return this Saturday with discounts and exclusive offers available in 39 stores across the retail precinct.

