Bag some bargains at The Levee's One Day Sale this weekend

The Levee's annual One Day Sale will return this Saturday with discounts and exclusive offers available in 39 stores across the retail precinct.
From comic books and handcrafted chocolate to toys and the latest fashion, there's something for all ages and appetites during The Levee's One Day Sale.
By spending $20 or more at a participating store, shoppers score a shot at snagging the ultimate prize - a $5000 shopping spree at participating stores in The Levee.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said initiatives like the One Day Sale and the recent Family Getaway Package were a 'great way to drum up local support for local businesses.
"It's important for both Council and the community to support local operators and put money back into the local economy, and what better way to encourage buying local than a day out in Central Maitland, at one of the many stores in The Levee?," he said.
"Wallets past windows creates an increased opportunity for spend, and there's a great cash prize to give away too."
For more information on participating stores and how to enter the cash giveaway, visit thelevee.com.au/one-day-sale.
