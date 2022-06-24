The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Telarah Bowling Club will host a Beanies for Brain Cancer fundraiser on July 2

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD CAUSE: Telarah Bowling Club secretary manager Tracey Peterson,Telarah Bowling Club supervisor Janene Wennen, Telarah Bowling Club bowls coordinator Julie Lee and Western Suburbs Senior Rugby League Club secretary Lauren Threadgate with Mark Hughes Foundation Beanies. Picture: Simone De Peak

Tracey Peterson is adamant that doing a little can lead to a lot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.