Tracey Peterson is adamant that doing a little can lead to a lot.
And she's so passionate about helping others that she's organising a special fundraiser at Telarah Bowling Club on Saturday, July 2, to raise money for an important cause.
The Beanies for Brain Cancer fundraiser won't be a flash occasion - but that's not the point. Talk to Ms Peterson about the cause and she'll tell you what a massive contribution the community could make to cancer research if everyone just did a little bit.
It's a cause that is close to her heart after she lost a family member to brain cancer, and she knows a lot of other people in the community have either lost their battle or are in the fight of their lives.
"We've just a little club and we just want to do our bit. If you start little things can expand from there," Ms Peterson, who is the secretary and manager at the club, said.
"Every little bit helps.
"I'm a Heddon Greta girl, [Mark Hughes] is a Kurri boy, to think where he started and where all of this started and what he has been able to achieve with the Mark Hughes Foundation is amazing. It's a credit to him and Kirralee and the rest of the team - and the Kurri rubby league that first supported it.
"I've been getting beanies from him since he has been doing it and it's a cause that's close to my heart.
"We've sold nearly $2500 worth of the merchandise in 3 weeks, a lot of it is word of mouth and people coming into the club and finding out about it."
The event will start at noon. Everyone who comes will be asked to donate a gold coin and there will be a small raffle.
"Because you can't wear hats inside the club people will wear a beanie in the club and we'll fine them a gold coin," she said.
"West Maitland Red Dogs and Maitland United Ruby League team are playing across the road that day and they will have a bucket going around. We will have a bucket going around in the club as well."
The usually free Musical Bingo will cost a gold coin donation to help boost the funds.
"This is the first big thing here since we've had the freedom from lockdowns and restrictions, so we are all looking forward to it," she said.
"We just wanted something simple so people can take part and start talking about the cause."
