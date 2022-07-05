NSW SES sends geo-targeting SMS flood alerts advising of rapidly rising flood waters across the Hunter

NSW SES has issued a geo-targeting SMS or text message to some Hunter residents advising of rapidly rising flood waters across the region.
The message advises that the developing flooding situation is causing isolation and dangerous conditions to occur.
People are urged to visit the SES website for details or call NSW SES on 132500.
Many roads across the region have succumbed to water inundation making trips between some Hunter centres like Maitland and Cessnock near impossible.
There were reports on social media on Tuesday night that advanced works at Testers Hollow to raise Cessnock Road have all but washed away.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Maitland should prepare for potential isolation.
The NSW SES is advising the community to keep an eye out for warnings and advice, and to prepare to put their flood plan into action.
The NSW SES issued a new update on their moderate flood bulletin for the lower Hunter River at 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 5.
They advised the Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is currently at 6.18 metres and steady with minor flooding, after peaking at 7.09 metres at about 6pm on Monday.
Renewed rises and continued minor flooding is expected during Tuesday afternoon, with the river at Belmore Bridge likely to reach about 7 metres on Tuesday evening.
Significant river level rises have been observed along Wollombi Brook upstream of Wollombi, where major flooding is occurring.
Downstream at Bulga, major flooding is occurring and levels are close to the March 2021 peak (6.63 m). Further rises are expected.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Tuesday into Wednesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding.
This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current for parts of the Hunter, including Maitland.
Road closures
Never drive through flood water.
Visit www.livetraffic.com.au for information on road closures.
Tammy Garrett from the NSW SES said they are asking the community to continue to monitor for warnings and advice messages that are coming out form the SES.
"If they need to enact their flood plan to leave early then they need to do that, they need to continue to monitor conditions and enact their flood plan."
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au or www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ for the most up to date weather and emergency information.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
