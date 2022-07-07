Gillieston Heights ferry service for essential supplies about to begin

NSW SES Maitland Unit is coordinating a Gillieston Heights ferry service for essentials only that will start shortly and run until dark.
They will also be setting up a staging area today and will be dispersing essential food supplies to those who have run out of food.
They will be increasing this supply over the coming days as assets come on line.
There will be two Surf Life Saving NSW boats on the water as soon as they are on site and running till dark
This is for essential transport only ie: To bring people home, to get people off the island to go home, medical re-supply, food re -supply.
A staging area will be set up at the community centre today and will be dispersing essential food supply to those who have run out of food.
Emergency services will be increasing this food supply/delivery over the coming days as assets come on line.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
