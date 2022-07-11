The Maitland Mercury
Maitland greyhounds meeting wiped out by floods

Updated July 11 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:58am
A shot of the area near Maitland Showground. Picture: Maitland Greyhounds

Traffic and electrical issues arising from flooding forced the abandonment of the Maitland greyhounds meeting on Monday night.

