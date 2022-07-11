'Lucky to be alive': Two people washed from Nobbys breakwall

Two people have been taken to John Hunter Hospital after they were swept from the Nobbys breakwall in big surf conditions on Monday morning.
Two NSW Ambulance road crews including Intensive Care Paramedic Specialists and a NSW Ambulance Inspector were dispatched to the scene about 8.45am.
There, they treated a man believed to be in his 50s and a woman believed to be in her 40s for multiple serious injuries.
Both patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
"Patients being swept into the water can be a dangerous, life threatening situation," NSW Ambulance Inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse said.
"On this occasion the patients were able to make it back to the breakwall where paramedics treated them for suspected multiple fractures.
"This is a reminder for people to remain safe and vigilant around the water, especially when there are dangerous surf conditions. Our patients today are extremely lucky to be alive."
