There were significant delays on the New England Highway at Tarro Monday afternoon after a reports a truck was involved in a crash with as many as five other vehicles near the Pacific Highway on-ramp.
Two women said to be aged in their 40s were treated by paramedics for minor injuries, a spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said, one of whom was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further assessment.
The crash caused traffic chaos for eastbound drivers on Maitland Road, near Anderson Drive, and the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near the on-ramp, with traffic backed as far as Tarro Bridge in the early hours of the afternoon.
Police and emergency services worked for around two hours to direct traffic around the scene and re-open eastbound lanes on Maitland Road, however traffic remained heavy in the area. Drivers there have been urged to exercise caution and to expect considerable delays.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
