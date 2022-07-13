The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Steamfest 2022 cancelled due to flooding, Maitland Council confirm

Updated July 13 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHOO-CHOO: Maitland mayor Philip Penfold, Norm Burton OAM of Burton Automotive and Steamfest committee chairman Peter Garnham. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest 2022 has been cancelled due to flooding, Maitland City Council can confirm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.