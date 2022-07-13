Convoy of garbage trucks on way to Gillieston Heights

Stranded Gillieston Heights residents can breath a collective sigh of relief as Maitand City Council rolls out its garbage trucks.
Council is advising all residents to keep their red bins out on the kerb for a post flood garbage collection service starting today.
Red bins will be collected again on Friday so residents are advised to place any extra bagged waste back into the red bin, and it will be collected then.
Council is also asking residents of Gillieston Heights to also keep their yellow and green bins out on the kerb.
They may not be picked up at the same time, or on the same day, but collection will happen as soon as possible.
After all bins have been collected this Friday, waste services will return to normal collections cycles.
