The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Featured News

Matt Dun humbled as Hunter Rugby backs cause close to heart with inaugural RUN DIPG round

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Players in Hunter Rugby Union will wear special socks this weekend as part of the RUN DIPG charity round. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

MATT Dun won five Caldwell Cups for Newcastle and represented NSW Country but the former University breakaway expects those career highlights to run second to the pride he feels on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Featured News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.