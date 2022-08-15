Woman charged after Woodberry stabbing

A woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing at Woodberry on Monday.
About 10am (Monday, August 15), emergency services were called to Segenhoe Street, Woodberry, following reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, police located a 39-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
She was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The woman refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16).
Police will allege in court the two women are known to each other.
Investigations are ongoing, with anyone with information which could assist detectives urged to contact police.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
