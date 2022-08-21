The George minor premiers as Club Maitland City grab final spot in the top four

Club Maitland City have secured the final place in the Maitland A-grade netball semi-finals with a 31-26 win against NVY Power Comets on Sunday
The George claimed the minor premiership without having to play after RSL Fusion forfeited and the Maitalnd Pickers finished second with a 55-31 win against Hills Solicitors who ended the regular in season in third.
At the other end of the table, Customs House ensured they did not finish with the wooden spoon by defeating EMNC Brazen Fitness in a 50-49 thriller.
In yet another very close season, the make-up of the top four was not finalised until the last game of the day in the rescheduled round nine fixtures.
Fourth place and the final spot in the semi-finals came down to a battle between youngsters Comets and the experienced Club Maitland City after both teams lost their games on Saturday against The George and the Pickers respectively.
Hills did enough to ensure third place with a thrilling 43-42 win against EMNC Brazen Fitness.
The George and Maitland Pickers will meet in the major semi-final for a spot in the grand final, while Hills and CMC will meet in the elimination final with the winner to progress to the preliminary final against the loser of the major semi.
