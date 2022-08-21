The Maitland Mercury
The George minor premiers as Club Maitland City grab final spot in the top four

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 21 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:23am
Club Maitland City have secured the final place in the Maitland A-grade netball semi-finals with a 31-26 win against NVY Power Comets on Sunday

