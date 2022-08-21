All Age: Wests, Pickers, Dungog, Clarence Town/Stroud and Morpeth one win from GF

West Maitland have earned a shot against Hamilton for direct entry into the grand final with a 36-10 win against Maitland United in the local derby Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Southern Conference at Howe Park on Saturday.
United are still alive and will play Budgewoi in the minor semi-final next week after the Bulldogs smashed East Maitland 60-0.
Wests are one of five Maitland and district teams vying for direct entry into grand finals next week jointed by A-grade Ladies Legue Tag minor premiers Maitland Pickers, Morpeth in C-grade LLT, and Dungog and Stroud/Clarence Town in the Northern Conference.
Woodberry Warriors (A-grade men), Maitland United (Northern Conference), Morpeth (Southern Conference), Abermain Hawks (B-grade women's tackle) are all still alive and will be playing for spots in the preliminary final and the second spot in the grand final.
The undefeated Maitland Pickers will face Central Newcastle in the A-grade LLT major semi-final this Saturday with a spot in the grand final up for grabs.
Central beat University 6-4 in the qualifying final. Kotara beat Raymond Terrace 46-0 in the elimination final and meets University next week for a spot in the preliminary final.
Woodberry Warriors will use their second chance after being defeated 42-28 by South Newcastle in the A-grade men's qualifying final on Saturday.
The Warriors will meet Ourimbah in the minor semi-final next week after Ourimbah defeated Dudley 28-16 in the elimination final. Souths meet minor premiers Dora Creek in the major semi-final next weekend.
In the Southern Conference, Dungog beat Gloucester 22-16 and will now play minor premiers Stroud/Clarence Towns in next week's major semi-final.
The Morpeth Bulls will meet Gloucester in the minor semi after beating Hinton 25-12 in the elimination final.
The Abermain Hawks advance to the second week of the B-grade women's tackle semi-finals after beating Dora Creek in an 18-16 thriller at Howe Park on Saturday.
The Hawks will meet Waratah in the minor semi-final after the Cheetahs suffered a field-goal loss to Toukley in the qualifying final. Toukley meets minor premiers Lakes United in the major semi-final.
Morpeth are one win from the C-grade LLT grand final after beating Cardiff 12-4 in the qualifying final on Saturday. The Bulls now face Awabakal in the major semi-final with the winner to go straight to the grand final.
Dudley beat Raymond Terrace 16-12 in the elimination final.
