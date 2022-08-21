The Maitland Mercury
All Age: Wests, Pickers, Dungog, Clarence Town/Stroud and Morpeth one win from GF

By Michael Hartshorn
August 21 2022
Dungog meet arch rivals Stroud/Clarence Town in the major semi-final with a spot in the grand final up for grabs. Picture: Lauren Johnson

West Maitland have earned a shot against Hamilton for direct entry into the grand final with a 36-10 win against Maitland United in the local derby Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Southern Conference at Howe Park on Saturday.

