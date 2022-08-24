The Maitland Musical Society Orchestra is back in concert after three years, and their exciting suite of music is going to strike a chord.
The group has been busy at rehearsals, and are ready to give a world-class performance at Largs School of Arts on Sunday, September 11.
Advertisement
The orchestra will perform 19 songs from their repertoire and with music ranging from the James Bond theme and Disney favourites, to songs from the Greatest Showman or Amazing Grace, there will be something for everyone.
The 26-piece orchestra is made up of Maitland locals of all ages who are carefully selected by orchestra leader Carolyn Gregg.
In the news:
President of Maitland Musical Society Coralie Lewis said the orchestra have been sounding great at rehearsals.
"They've been going really great, they're all excited and they've been really enjoying playing a whole variety of different music," she said.
"We have a very talented group of people."
Ms Lewis said the orchestra has been playing in the musical society's plays, but this is their first solo concert since 2019.
"It's their time to shine," she said.
"We're really keen to get back into it."
For the show, conductor and accomplished musician Callan Creed will step away from the podium and instead take a seat at the drum kit.
Mr Creed has been leading rehearsals, and Daniel Dow will step into the conductor's position for the concert.
Maitland Musical Society will celebrate it's 60th anniversary in 2024, and the orchestra is always looking for new musicians to join their ranks.
The concert will start at 2pm on Sunday, September 11 at Largs School of Arts. Tickets are $20, for sale at the door and include afternoon tea.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.