Kirkwood receives 7th Dan from father of Australian karate Hanshi Tino Ceberano

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:47am, first published 2:00am
Kyoshi Peter Kirkwood receives his 7th Dan grading from the father of Australian karate Hanshi Tino Ceberano at Kirkwood's Institute of Karate.

Maitland karate instructor Peter Kirkwood has received his 7th Dan grading joining a select group at the top of the sport in Australia.

