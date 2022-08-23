Kirkwood receives 7th Dan from father of Australian karate Hanshi Tino Ceberano

Maitland karate instructor Peter Kirkwood has received his 7th Dan grading joining a select group at the top of the sport in Australia.
But to make it even more special Kirkwood's grading was undertaken by Hanshi Tino Ceberano the man known father of Australian karate in Maitland.
Given 10 days to put together a video and written submission and then an exhausting presentation involving his students, Kirkwood earned the nod from the 81-year-old Ceberano and will now carry the title Kyoshi or upper master.
"It was quite an honour to be graded by a legitimate 9th Degree," Kirkwood said. "To have in Maitland was another honour and to be able to grade in front of my students was special."
"I was given the criteria I had to abide to. I had to teach a class covering all the topics he wanted covered.
"The idea was he wanted to look at the standard of my students in comparison to what he believed they should be to make sure I was providing a quality program at all levels.
"He looked at how may black belts i had graded, first dans, my whole life as a martial artist because you can't get a grading if you are not passing on the knowledge.
"He was impressed with what I was doing."
Kirkwood, 63, started martial arts in 1985 and became a full-time instructor with his own studio in 1995. He has taught an estimated 10,000 students in that time.
"I'm one of those ones who just loves gong to work," he said. "I get more out of it than I put into it and what I mean by that is watching the students come through and then grading them at different levels, you see them change.
"We've had kids come in who were bullied and now they aren't because they have the confidence to stand up and just say no.
"That's what this industry is all about, it's so good to be part of that.
"Through COVID it was a bit tough. The kids didn't like the Zoom classes we were putting on, but at the end of the day we got through it comfortably and things are started to pick up nicely now for the industry.
"We maintained a healthy student base all the way through. It's a testament to their dedication."
