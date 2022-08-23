The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Luke Jurak accused of attempted car jacking with a speargun during Hunter police chase

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated August 23 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland man's case of alleged of speargun carjacking reaches court

A MAN accused of trying to hijack two different cars while armed with a spear gun during a police car chase at Tenambit on Monday remains behind bars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.