DOGS DAY OUT
MAITLAND PARK
Charity Dogs in the Park NSW is hosting a dog's day out in Maitland Park on Sunday, August 28 from 10am to 2.30pm. There will be three dog rescue groups and 30 different vendors selling everything from pet products to food for the humans. Competitions will go ahead to find the best dressed pooch, cutest puppy, scruffiest dog and more.
STREET EATS
ABERGLASSLYN
Street Eats will visit Aberglasslyn this Friday night. Head to Golden Whistler Park from 5pm to 8pm to enjoy some dinner from one of the visiting food trucks like Bonjani Woodfired Pizza Truck, Southern Smoke or Newcastle Spiral Spuds. For more information, visit www.mymaitland.com.au/street-eats.
FUTURE MAITLAND
MRAG
A free, all ages event at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Wednesday, August 31. Future Maitland is billed as an inspirational and engaging evening all about the world of tomorrow, with keynote speaker James Tuma from Future State serving as the guide. For more information, visit mait.city/futuremaitland.
PORCHFEST
MORPETH
A walk around Morpeth will feel a little different this Saturday, as the streets fill with the sound of music. From midday until 5pm an array of musicians will use the township's picturesque porches as their performance spaces. Head to www.mymaitland.com.au/event/porchfest-morpeth for more information.
EX-WARDER TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
For an opportunity to hear from someone who spent years keeping inmates in check, look no further than Sunday's Ex Warder Tour at Maitland Gaol. Given its popularity, spaces are often limited, so to book your spot or find out more information, visit maitlandgaol.com.au/event/ex-warder-guided-day-tour/.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
