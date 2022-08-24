THE NSW Police Force and the NRL has lost one of its best with the passing of Chief Inspector Tony Townsend, affectionately known by fellow officers as TT, a highly-respected member of the force.
He was discovered deceased in his home about 6pm on Monday by officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.
Advertisement
After being diagnosed with Leukemia almost a decade ago, Insp Townsend battled recurring health issues but such was his work ethic that he worked right up to Monday.
As well as being a police officer for nearly 40 years, the 61-year-old was the foundation hooker for the Newcastle Knights - a 1988 original - and left an indelible stamp on the club's history.
Vice president of the NSW Police Association Ian Allwood said Insp Townsend was "just loved" - by the association's members and himself.
"We are just devastated by this sad news," Sergeant Allwood said.
"I think he just encapsulated the core values of what being a police officer is. That's why people loved him so much.
"His work ethic was second to none. He was a very senior police officer and a true gentleman."
Sgt Allwood described Insp Townsed as an articulate country boy who was proud of his country heritage and his rugby league career.
"He spent his entire service operationally, there'd be many a times he'd be working at Maitland and I'd say, 'Sir, what time are you going home' and he'd say, when the job's done.
"He has battled that insidious cancer for quite a few years and leaves behind a very caring and loving family that will be very deeply missed."
A Dungog lad, he started his football career with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 1985 before returning to Newcastle to play for the Knights in 1988, and helped to lay the foundations of a Knights legacy.
Sgt Allwood said the Police Association was focused on supporting his family as best they could, and supporting members through their grief.
A former police officer who worked with Insp Townsend and knew him well described him as a top guy . and "one of the best".
"He was a very fair, policeman who was a great manager and always put his people first, self-sacrificed himself for the troops, one of those very humble man. He was very well regarded within the police and this is an absolute sad loss for his family and anyone in the police.
"An absolute professional, with a deep knowledge and understanding of police work."
Newcastle solicitor Kate Maher, who studied law with Insp Townsend at Sydney University as well as working opposite him during his years working as a police prosecutor, said she was shocked at the news of his death.
"We graduated at Sydney Uni on the same day," Ms Maher said.
Advertisement
"Tony was a police prosecutor then, and he was in my study group and I knew him very well. He was the most unassuming fellow. I would be watching him doing a hearing and he would look like some footy boofhead but he'd work everything out and then it'd just come out ion a very simple but perfectly precise way, he would sort of lull people into a false sense of security, that he wouldn't know what he was doing. He was really smart, in a very practical way."
"He easily understood very complicated concepts and could explain it to you very simply. He was a really friendly, easy-going bloke."
Ms Maher said that Insp Townsend told her that he had chosen to work as a prosecutor so that he had time to play football, and juggled them both.
The rugby league community is also in mourning after learning of the former Newcastle Knights hooker's passing.
Townsend was one of Newcastle's 1988 "pioneers" and left an indelible stamp on the club's history.
Advertisement
The former St George dummy-half played 25 games for the Knights in their foundation seasons, and was instrumental in some of their most famous victories.
He scored a try in Newcastle's iconic 24-12 Challenge Cup pre-season triumph against Manly in 1988, then produced another crucial four-pointer in Newcastle's 20-16 victory against Balmain a few weeks later - their first competition win on home soil.
Another of Newcastle's 1988 originals, Tony Butterfield, described Townsend as "nature's gentleman".
"He was a dear friend, very committed to his family, his career and his football," Butterfield said.
"To hear of his passing, our hearts go out to his family and friends.
"He was a great guy, a very loyal guy, but also someone who liked to have a joke and a laugh with the boys."
Advertisement
After parting company with the Knights at the end of the 1990 season, Townsend returned to coach his home-town team Dungog to premiership success.
He also excelled in his career as a policeman, progressing to the rank of Hunter District Chief Inspector.
He remained involved with the Knights as a member of their Old Boys committee.
After being diagnosed with Leukemia almost a decade ago, Townsend battled recurring health issues but friends say he never complained.
More than 500 family, friends, former teammates and police colleagues attended a benefit dinner in his honour in 2013.
Funeral details were still to be confirmed.
Advertisement
Townsend is the second former Knight to pass away this year after Jason Edwards in March.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.