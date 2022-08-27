Maitland Mustangs men and youth men teams into grand finals

The Maitland Mustangs have won through to the NBL 1 East grand final after beating Sutherland Sharks 104-82 in the semi-final at Hills Basketball Stadium.
The Mustangs will meet the Canberra Gunners who progressed after beating Illawarra Hawks 106-75.
In further great news for the Mustangs the team's Waratah Youth Men's team are also in the grand final after beating Norths Bears 95-71. They will face Penrith who beat Central Coast 71-63, with the grand final tipping off at 11am.
In the NBL 1 East semi-final Maitland's overall depth proved decisive with five players scoring in double figures.
Daniel Millburn led with 18 points, James Hunter scored 17 and had six rebounds, Will Cranston-Lown made 17 to go with his seven rebounds and five assists, Matthew Gray had a double-double performance with 11 and 10 rebounds and Josh Clifford scored 10 and pulled in six rebounds.
Jack Edwards chimed in with nine points, four rebound and seven assists.
The Mustangs led at every break opening a 25-14 lead in the first quarter, leading 52-32 at half-time and 77-55 at the final break.
The NBL 1 East grand final is at 4pm.
In the youth men's Billy Parsons and Jay Cole with 23 and 20 points respectively were the leading scorers for Maitland.
In an even team performance Ben Matthews scored 13, James Beavis 10 and Riley Markovich 9.
The youth men's grand final against Penrith is at 11am. Click here for a livestream link.
