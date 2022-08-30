Pickers, West Maitland, Morpeth Bulls and Woodberry Warriors still in fight for GFs

Maitland and district teams will be fighting for spots in grand finals in this Saturday's Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League preliminary finals.
The Maitland Pickers Ladies League Tag suffered their first loss and will need to use their second chance as will Morpeth Bulls in C-grade LLT, while the Woodberry Warriors and West Maitland won their way through to the A-grade and Southern Conference preliminary finals.
The biggest winners on the weekend were the Dungog Warriors who booked their place in the Northern Conference after being Stroud-Clarence Town in the major semi-final
Woodberry Warriors face South Newcastle in the preliminary final after the Warriors beat Ourimbah 28-6 in Saturday elimination minor semi-final.
Woodberry had five individual try scorers with Jackson Hutchison, Rhys Worger, Mitchell Fletcher, Steven Hutchison and Baani Tiniteila all scoring. Hutchison kicked three conversions and a penalty goal.
Souths lost 28-16 to Dora Creek who progressed straight to the grand final.
The preliminary final is on Saturday at Lakeside Sporting Complex at 3.05pm.
The Maitland Pickers will used their second chance in Saturday's preliminary final after suffering their first loss of the season going down 14-8 to Central Newcastle in the A-grade Ladies League Tag major semi-final.
The Pickers have not played for several weeks with two forfeits and the first week off in the finals. They meet University at 9.30am on Saturday at Lakeside Sporting Complex.
West Maitland will use their second chance after being beaten 34-22 by Hamilton in the Southern Conference major semi-final on Saturday.
Zachary McEntyre, Khobi Smith, Samue Tooth and Alex Midgley scored tries for Wests and Jay Smith kicked two conversions and a penalty goal.
Wests will now play Budgewoi in next Saturday's preliminary finals after the Bulldogs ended Maitland United's final campaign with a 52-16 win in the elimination minor semi-final.
Dungog Warriors have booked their place in the Northern Conference grand final with an 18-14 win against the Stroud-Clarence Town combine whose entire score came from Harrison Reid who crossed for two tries and kicked three goals in an outstanding individual effort.
Wyll Darr scored a double and Will Rooke scored the other try for Dungog and Oliver Pritchard converted all three for Dungog.
Stroud-Clarence Town meet Gloucester Magpiesin Saturday's preliminary final at 1.15pm at Lakeside Sporting Complex.
The Magpies defeated the Morpeth Bulls 22-18 in the elimination minor semi-final on Saturday.
The Abermain Hawks have dropped out of the B-grade women's tackle finals after losing 30-6 to Waratah in the elimination minor semi-final on Sunday.
The Morpeth Bulls lost a thriller by two points against Awabakal going down 10-8 in Sunday's C-grade LLT major semi-final.
Kate Hughes and Billie-Paige Mehan scored tries for the Bulls who meet Cardiff in Saturday's preliminary final at 9.30am at Lakeside.
Awabakal went straight through to the grand final.
