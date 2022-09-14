The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies host Broadmeadow Magic for spot in NPLM NNSW grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:17am, first published 6:30am
Ty Cousins returns to the Maitland Magpies line up this week for the major semi-final against Broadmeadow Magic. Cousins scored a goal in Maitland's 3-2 win against Magic in round 18. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photography

The Maitland Magpies resume their quest to secure the 2022 double when they host Broadmeadow Magic in the major semi-final at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.

