The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland joins 'I Run for Her' campaign and says 'No to Domestic Violence'

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the participants who will be taking part 'I Run For Her' run and walk at Maitland Park on Sunday from 1pm. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Got Your Back Sista's successful "I Run For Her" campaign is back again this year with a large contingent of runners and walkers saying "No To Domestic Violence" at Maitland Park on Sunday," October 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.