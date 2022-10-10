The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Warning signs for mobile speed cameras to return

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warning signs for mobile speed cameras to return in the Hunter

Warning signs at mobile speed camera locations are coming back - almost two years after the government took them away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.