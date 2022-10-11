The 'Joe Rider' motorcycle campaign is back, and there's a chance to win $250 while helping keep everyone safe on the road.
Running from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, the campaign is designed to encourage the community to keep an eye out for motorcyclists and reduce the number of 'sorry mate, I didn't see you' crashes.
If you see Joe Rider wearing their high visibility vest, record what road, suburb and time you spotted them (once you are not driving) and enter into the daily draw for the chance to win a $50 voucher.
All entries, including the daily winners, will go into the grand prize draw at the end of the week to win a $250 voucher.
Joe can be spotted around the Cessnock, Singleton, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter, Maitland, Port Stephens and MidCoast local government areas during the competition.
Mayor of Maitland Philip Penfold said the campaign is all about encouraging drivers to look out for motorcyclists on local roads, so everyone can get home safely.
"As a keen motorcyclist myself, I know how common those near misses can be on the road, and most of the time it comes from drivers just not paying enough attention," he said.
"Our Joe Riders will be out in force not just in Maitland, but all across the Hunter, and all you have to do to win is be an attentive driver."
To submit an entry, visit Maitland City Council's website here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
