Weston Bears mourn death of club legend Tommy Snedden at 78

The Weston Bears are mourning the death of club legend Tommy Snedden, aged 78.
A star defender, Snedden was a member of Weston's Team of the Century and its "50 Season Team" which marked the club's 50 consecutive years in the state league or Northern NSW NPL as it is now known.
Snedden played during the successful 1970s period when Weston won the 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1977 grand finals and 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1977 premierships.
A Weston stalwart, Snedden and his family are synonymous with the club with both his parents Life Members of the club.
His induction into the Weston FC Team of the Century in 2007 confirmed his place at the pinnacle - not only at Weston but in Australian football.
Snedden was a Northern NSW representative which played against touring English teams including Tottenham Hotspur. At one stage he was included in the Australian team and he won the Sydney Morning Herald 'Best and Fairest' in 1973.
He is remembered by the club as one of the best defenders Weston has ever produced who would have stood out in any era.
