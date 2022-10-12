The Maitland Mercury
Weston Bears mourn death of club legend Tommy Snedden at 78

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:00am, first published 2:56am
The Weston Bears are mourning the death of club legend Tommy Snedden, aged 78.

