Maitland City Council will apply for funding from the NSW Football Legacy Fund to significantly upgrade floodlighting at Lochinvar Sports Complex.
Council voted unanimously at Tuesday night's meeting to support an application for funding towards the $450,000 upgrade, which would provide opportunities for the ground's tenants to use the complex at dusk and night, improve the quality and accessibility of the fields, and improve the experience for players and spectators.
The application has been made to the NSW Government Office of Sport via the NSW Football Legacy Fund, which supports the development of football infrastructure as a result of NSW's hosting of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches.
If the application is successful, council would receive $150,000 in grant funding from the NSW Football Legacy Fund, with $300,000 to be allocated from the Lochinvar S7.11 developer contributions plan to make up the shortfall.
Lochinvar Football Club, the complex's primary tenant, has been identified as one of NSW's fastest growing football clubs and this project is a high priority for the club. Lochinvar Cricket Club also play at the complex in the summer.
Maitland City Council's group manager culture, community and recreation, Judy Jaeger said it's crucial for council to provide facilities that enable the community to participate in recreation and sport.
"We're really excited at the prospect of being able to improve these facilities and seeing the flow-on effects these upgrades would have for the community," Ms Jaeger said.
"Lochinvar is one of our city's fastest growing suburbs, and these upgrades would bring this facility up to scratch now, and future-proof it, and sport in the area, for years to come.
"It's important to remember that this is only an application at this point, but we're hopeful of success so we can really improve conditions for footballers not only in Lochinvar, but across Maitland."
Council will be notified of the outcomes from this application in December 2022.
