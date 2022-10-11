The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland City Council calls for new members for Awards and Recognition committee

Updated October 11 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Town Hall and council building.

Maitland City Council is calling for community members to join its Awards and Recognition committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.