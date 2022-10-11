Maitland City Council is calling for community members to join its Awards and Recognition committee.
The committee helps recognise Maitland's unheralded heroes, those who devote their time in service to the community.
It oversees decision making regarding council's award recipients, such as Australia Day awards, Freeman of the City and the Hall of Fame.
Expressions of interest for two independent community members to join the committee are now open.
The positions will serve for the remaining period of the current council term.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the committee "helps recognise and honour members of the Maitland community who tirelessly give back, enrich the lives of others or have made a significant contribution to Maitland and its people".
"This is your chance to have a role to play in honouring those who go above and beyond in service of the Maitland community," he said.
Expressions of interest submitted through written, video and audio formats will be accepted until Friday, October 21.
For more information on the selection process and criteria for entry, head to mait.city/committees.
