Maitland Public School teachers were among thousands across New South Wales who wore red on Wednesday as part of a protest against their new three-year award.
Action also included a rally outside the NSW Industrial Relations Commission in Parramatta and rallies in regional centres outside state MP government offices against the proposed award, which the NSW Teachers Federation says delivers a "real wage cut" to the profession.
NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said the government wants to lock in below-inflation pay increases of 2.53 per cent a year despite admitting salaries "become less competitive over a teacher's career".
"At a time when there are growing teacher shortages, we need real action on uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads," he said.
"A real wage cut will only increase the shortages and make it harder to secure the teachers we need for our future."
Maitland Public School federation representative Leanne De Luca said members wore red on Wednesday "for their students".
"Their education is being impacted by teacher shortages and teachers leaving the profession. We need change. Our students deserve change," she said.
Mr Galvin Waight said NSW schools are in crisis.
"Students in Hunter classrooms and across the state are missing out in public and private schools because of the shortages and teachers are burning out," he said.
"Sixty per cent of teachers want to leave in the next five years because of the crippling workload and uncompetitive salaries than don't reflect their efforts or responsibilities.
"The number of early career teachers leaving public schools is also at a 13-year high.
"The government's own briefings show NSW is 'facing a large and growing shortage of teachers' and the situation is only going to get worse with rising enrolments, an ageing workforce and 30 per cent decline in the number of people studying to become a teacher.
"Our students and teachers in the Hunter deserve better."
