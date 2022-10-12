The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Public School teachers wear red as part of statewide protest against 'real wage cut'

Updated October 12 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Public School teachers wore red on Wednesday to protest the NSW Government's new three-year award.

Maitland Public School teachers were among thousands across New South Wales who wore red on Wednesday as part of a protest against their new three-year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.