GEORGIA Sulis has just two weeks left of her biomedical science studies but is already planning her next degree.
Ms Sulis, 21, intends to spend next year overseas before returning to the University of Newcastle to enrol in a Master of Public Health.
"I think being a public health officer or working in that sector would be really rewarding because it's not only just looking at a presenting problem, it's looking at promoting health and preventing disease," Ms Sulis said. "I'm also really passionate about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander public health and closing the gap."
Ms Sulis said while her and twin brother Jack's pathways to starting university in 2019 weren't the standard, they were smooth and led them to their current success.
The former Irrawang High students gained entry to their degrees through UON's Year 12 Subject Spotlight program. It rewards students who list UON as their first preference and achieve a band four mark in English or English Advanced as well as specified marks in one other approved HSC subject with offers.
There are no separate applications to be considered under the program. Ms Sulis gained entry to a science degree and then transferred to biomedical science after a year, while Mr Sulis gained entry to aerospace engineering.
"It was definitely unexpected," he said.
"After ATARs I was expecting to be doing [pathway program] Newstep, but it was a pleasant surprise." He'd like to work with a Formula One team or at RAAF Base Williamtown.
The twins said the program was one of several alternate pathways to university. They advised students preparing to sit their Higher School Certificate written exams from Wednesday that even if they didn't receive the results they wanted, there were numerous ways to achieve their goals.
"The HSC is base camp and then life is Everest," Ms Sulis said.
"I would say leave your dream degree as your first preference, even if you don't think you're going to get the ATAR there are so many different pathways into the university that you might not even know about that you might be eligible for.
"Try your hardest, but your ATAR is not the end of the world and no matter how you get into uni, you're not going to be behind, it's not a race to finish a degree and get out into the workforce... the ATAR is just one tiny piece of the puzzle of university and there are so many more pathways and options now than even when we were finishing.
"The second you start university your ATAR is void currency, it doesn't get spoken about."
The twins said it was important to stay calm.
"Have breakfast, even if you're really nervous," she said.
"Get a good night's sleep, don't study the night before all night. If you don't know it now, you're not going to know it and you're better to know what you know than try and cram in all this other information that is probably stored somewhere [anyway] and will come out."
Mr Sulis advised against thinking too far ahead. "It will only stress you out, just do what you can on the day."
Ms Sulis said the twins were the first in their family to attend university and others also in this position may want to seek advice.
"Reach out to the uni, older siblings or other people you may know to just have a chat, because the whole idea of going to uni can be scary... try to get some firsthand accounts from friends, cousins, or work colleagues."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
