Radiation therapy for breast cancer traditionally requires patients to receive small but permanent tattoos on their chest to help the therapist deliver treatment to the right location.
Local patients in the Hunter region now have access to tattooless treatment thanks to advanced technology available at the Icon Cancer Centre in East Maitland.
Morpeth resident Merridy Childs was one of the first women to benefit from the new treatment.
Advanced technology, known as the Varian Identify system, marks a new standard in radiation therapy and eliminates the need to permanently mark the body.
Ms Childs, 71, has battled cancer three separate times, but her recent radiation treatment allowed her to have a choice when it came to receiving tattoo marks as part of their radiation treatment.
"Despite the fact that some women see breast tattoos as a triumph over adversity, for others it is a constant reminder of irreparable change and loss," she said.
Ms Childs decided to attend the East Maitland centre because she didn't want to be reminded of her time with cancer.
"Every time you look at yourself in the mirror, you see these dots which reminds you of bad experiences," she said.
The Icon Cancer Centre in East Maitland is the first in the region to treat patients with the Varian Identify system.
"Everywhere else in Newcastle is still using tattoos, which are permanent marks for the patients which is a daunting thought," Icon Cancer Centre radiation oncologist Dr Kate Martin said.
Ms Childs said she's "over cancer" and didn't want to have to drive to Newcastle to get treatment. "The service here I found really personal and patient-centered," she said.
Ms Childs who had 15 sessions of radiation therapy over three weeks at the centre in May said she was home within 40 minutes. "You lose your identity in the journey, you're just a name on a band, but not here," she said.
Patients can listen to music during their treatment to calm the nerves and Ms Childs said she played the song Celebration by Kool and The Gang to mark her last day of treatment. "It's the end of my dance. I'm never going anywhere near cancer again," she said.
The centre opened in November last year and is located on-site at Maitland Private Hospital.
Resources for cancer patients will continue to expand in Maitland, with the Maitland Private Hospital expanding its oncology unit. "It's fantastic and it's going to mean that patients have a choice," Dr Martin said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
