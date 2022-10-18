The Maitland Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Books
Exclusive

Tony Johns (Gibbons) to launch book 'A Larrikin's Life in Lyrics' at Studio Amsterdam

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:40am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Gibbons (Johns), author of A Larrikin's Life in Lyrics. Picture supplied.

Hunter music legend Tony Johns (Gibbons) has written a memoir about his life and the local music scene in the 1970s and 80s, told through the lens of his song lyrics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.