Mt Carmel resident Barbara Guilfoyle celebrates 100th birthday

October 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Mt Carmel resident Barbara Guilfoyle turned 100 on September 27. Picture by Marina Neil.

Mt Carmel resident Barbara Guilfoyle has reached a special milestone in her life - her 100th birthday.

