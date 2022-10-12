The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Private Hospital's Barrington Clinic team hope to reduce the stigma around mental health

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff at Maitland Private Hospital dressed in green with the 'elephant in the room' for Mental Health Week. Picture by Marina Neil.

Staff at Maitland Private Hospital quite literally addressed 'the elephant in the room' this week with a range of activities focused on reducing stigma around mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.