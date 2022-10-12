At least two world champions, five Aussie champions and a host of international team members are part of a red-hot program of speedway at Kurri Kurri this summer.
Former world champions Chris Holder and Jason Doyle will be joined by fellow Aussie champions Sam Masters, Rohan Tungate and Max Fricke as well Jack Holder - who partnered with Fricke to win the 2022 Speedway of Nations - will all be featured in the Boxing Day Invitational event.
There will be a real Hunter influence with Doyle and Masters from Newcastle, Tungate from Pelaw Main and Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering, who is returning from a successful season in the UK and Poland, also expected to line up.
Doyle, reigning Aussie champion Fricke and Jack Holder will all be riding in the 2023 World Speedway GP series after competing this season as well.
The Boxing Day Invitational will be the highlight of the season along with round four of the five-round Australian Solo Championship series on Monday, January 9, 2023.
The past two Australian seasons have been devastated by COVID-19 with the Australian Solo Championship cancelled in 2021. The 2022 series was abandoned in its normal January format but will be run as a single meeting at Gillman Speedway in South Australia on Saturday, December 10.
The 2023 Aussie championships kicks off with round one at Gillman on January 3, followed by Olympic Park in Mildura, Victoria, on January 5, Diamond Park Raceway, Albury-Wodonga on January 7, Kurri Kurri on January 8 and finishes at North Brisbane Speedway in Queensland on January 11.
Kurri Kurri Speedway Club president Peter Campton said everyone at the club was excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of racing after two years of disappointment.
Campton said the Boxing Day Invitational was drawing a huge amount of interest from the riders who are all keen to be back and racing in front of Australian fans again.
The season starts with the NSW Junior Solo Championships on Saturday, November 19, which is a triple header featuring the NSW under-21 500, junior 250 and junior 125 series.
The NSW Speedway Solo Championship will be held at Kurri Kurri on Saturday, December 3.
In other news:
