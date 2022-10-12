The Maitland Mercury
Aussie speedway stars return for Boxing Day extravaganza at Kurri Kurri

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:00am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:00pm
Former world champion Newcastle's Jason Doyle is part of the star-studded line up for the Boxing Day extravaganza at Kurri Kurri Speedway Club this summer. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

At least two world champions, five Aussie champions and a host of international team members are part of a red-hot program of speedway at Kurri Kurri this summer.

