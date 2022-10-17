A MAN has been found lying near the wreckage of a light plane crash, lucky to have survived after his aircraft "exploded into flames".
Just before 2pm Monday a Mooney light aircraft crashed at Luskintyre, near the local airfield.
The light plane "exploded in flames as it crashed into a field on approach to an airstrip, 50-metres from Luskintyre Road, north-west of Maitland," according to Fire and Rescue NSW.
The pilot, a man in his 40s believed to be from Hinton, survived the crash and was found lying near the wreckage. He suffered severe burns to 80 per cent of his body and multiple fractures in the crash.
"The patient was already out of the aircraft when paramedics arrived," NSW Ambulance inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse said.
"The plane had burst into flames on impact, which caused severe burns to 80 per cent of his body along with a number of other serious injuries.
"The patient was placed into an induced coma and transported to hospital via helicopter.
"This was an extremely complex and confronting scene for paramedics."
Fire crews from Rutherford and Branxton-Greta fire stations were quickly on the scene and covered the area with fire retardant foam.
Police, paramedics and a specialist medical team on board the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also called to the crash site. The man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has commenced an investigation into the crash and is calling on anyone who may have seen or heard the aircraft "in any phase of its flight", or anyone who may have footage of any kind, to contact witness@atsb.gov.au.
"The ATSB will deploy a team of transport safety investigators with experience in aircraft operations, maintenance and engineering from our Canberra office to the accident site on Tuesday, to begin the evidence collection phase of the investigation," TSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
"Investigators will survey and map the accident site and collect any relevant components for further examination and analysis at the ATSB's technical facilities in Canberra. They will also obtain and review any recorded data, weather information, witness reports, and aircraft maintenance records."
The ATSB will publish a final report, detailing contributing factors and any identified safety issues, after the investigation.
"Should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken," he said.
The incident comes in the same month a man died in a helicopter crash at Maitland Vale. Police, firefighters and emergency services were called to the scene, about 10 kilometres north of Maitland, around 4.20pm on October 6 where they found a Bell 'Jet Ranger' helicopter had crashed into a riverbank, killing the pilot.
In other news:
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.