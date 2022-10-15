The Maitland Mercury
Tons to Matt Gabriel and Jamie Krake as Thornton put Raymond Terrace to sword on day one

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 16 2022 - 6:05am, first published October 15 2022 - 11:30pm
Thornton skipper Matt Gabriel made 168 as Thornton amassed 4/428 on day one of their clash against Raymond Terrace. File picture.

Thornton led by tons to skipper Matt Gabriel and Jamie Krake amassed a huge 4/428 on day one of their round two Maitland first grade fixture against Raymond Terrace at at Thornton Oval on Saturday

