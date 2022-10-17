Shots fired at house and car in Tenambit: vehicle dumped after shooting

POLICE are appealing for information after a public place shooting in the Hunter.
About 6.45am Sunday police were called to a home on Goldingham Street, Tenambit.
Officers established that a number of shots had been fired into the front yard of a home and a MG station wagon parked in the driveway.
Police have been told no one was in the vehicle at the time, however after the shooting the station wagon was driven from the scene by unknown persons and located at Morpeth later in the day. The car has been seized for forensic examination.
Three people - two men aged 26 and 28 - and a 24-year-old woman were inside the home at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.
Two crime scenes were established and are being forensically examined by specialist police.
As detectives continue their investigation, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information will be treated in strict confidence.
