The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shots fired at house and car in Tenambit: vehicle dumped after shooting

Updated October 17 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shots fired at house and car in Tenambit: vehicle dumped after shooting

POLICE are appealing for information after a public place shooting in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.