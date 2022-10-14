Lace up your walking shoes, Rotary's Walk to End Polio at Maitland Park is just around the corner.
With recent cases of polio detected in New York and London, the Rotary Club of East Maitland is warning the community an outbreak could be "just a plane ride away".
Previously believed to be eradicated, polio has this year been detected for the first time in decades around London, New York, and parts of Israel.
To help completely wipe out the devastating disease, the Rotary clubs of Maitland have combined forces to host the Walk to End Polio fundraiser.
On Sunday, October 23 from 10am the walkathon will kick off at the Maitland Park walking track, and the community is encouraged to join in the fun, whether its as a walker or as a sausage sizzle purchaser.
Walkathon coordinator Glenda Briggs said the recent active polio cases in countries where it had been eradicated shows the disease could be only a plane ride away.
"It's something Rotary International has been working on for 30 years and we've got it down by 99 per cent, so that's a pretty good reduction to be able to save 1000s of kids' lives," she said.
"It's just that last little bit."
Over the decades, more than 2.5 billion children have received the oral polio vaccine thanks to Rotary International.
Children in Australia are usually immunised against polio at two, four and six months, and four-years-old as part of the National Immunisation Program.
In NSW, 94.61 per cent of five-year-olds are fully vaccinated against polio.
Ms Briggs said the Maitland Walk to End Polio has been timed for the day before World Polio Day, which is Monday, October 24.
She hopes the Maitland event will raise about $1000 for the cause, which will help Rotary International's huge $50 million over three years goal.
The Gates Foundation has pledged to match every dollar Rotary raises two to one.
"If you want to make do good in the world, you donate $1, and it causes $3 of direct benefits," Ms Briggs said.
"It's pretty big money that can be made from lots of little groups and local events such as ours."
Rotary will have an authentic iron lung on display at the walkathon for the community to take a look at, and Ms Briggs said it might even come along on a couple of laps.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the walk or come along and spectate.
Register an individual or team in the walkathon ($10) on www.trybooking.com/events/landing/964157, or turn up on the day.
Funds go to Rotary International, to pay for vaccines and awareness in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan where polio is most rampant.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
