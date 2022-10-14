The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Rotary Club of East Maitland hope to raise big money for global polio eradication

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of East Maitland president Brian Morgan with member Michael Tams in an authentic iron lung, which will be on display at the walkathon. Picture by Marina Neil.

Lace up your walking shoes, Rotary's Walk to End Polio at Maitland Park is just around the corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.