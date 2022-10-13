The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council to widen the road at Wollombi Road, Farley

October 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Mayor of Maitland Philip Penfold at Wollombi Road. Picture supplied.

Maitland City Council will soon break ground on a suite of works that will provide much needed improvements to accessibility to and from Farley.

