Maitland City Council will soon break ground on a suite of works that will provide much needed improvements to accessibility to and from Farley.
Worth almost $3 million and funded by a combination of council's Capital Works Program and developer contributions, the works will rehabilitate and widen the road surface of the busy Wollombi Road from Green Street, Telarah to Own Pen Lane, Farley.
In great news for cyclists and pedestrians, a brand new shared path along the eastern side of Wollombi Road will also provide a much safer alternative to driving for residents.
This will include a 2.5 metre wide foot and cycle bridge across Stony Creek.
In other news:
Farley is one of Maitland's many fast growing suburbs, and mayor Philip Penfold said these works are important to an expanding community.
"Our infrastructure spend for this financial year is around $29.2 million and this project is worth around 10 per cent of that, which shows council understands how important it is to provide this type of infrastructure to improve access to and from Farley," he said.
"The shared pathway is particularly important as it helps diversify the transport options available to anyone who wants to get to or from Farley, and not limit people to having to rely on cars or public transport.
"We know that there's a growing need and desire for these types of infrastructure and improvements across Maitland and as a council, we're committed to exploring and delivering more of these projects in the future."
Currently approaching the end of the design phase of this project, council expects to begin construction late 2022 and conditions permitting, be completed by June 2023.
Read more about council's plans for the community, including what's in the record $29.2m infrastructure spend in 2022/23, at mait.city/dpop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.