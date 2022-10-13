The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fire and Rescue NSW called to kitchen fire at Tenambit, where 80-year-old woman escaped after smoke alarm sounded

Updated October 13 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 9:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An elderly woman suffered the effects of smoke inhalation near Maitland on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in her home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.