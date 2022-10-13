The Maitland Mercury
Our People

CEO of The Mutual Bank Geoff Seccombe announces plans to retire

October 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Retiring Mutual Bank chief executive officer Geoff Seccombe. Picture supplied.

The Mutual Bank's long-serving chief executive officer Geoff Seccombe has announced his plans to retire after more than 30 years with the organisation.

