The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Under new management: Rutherford-Telarah Rotary Club take on Rutherford Public School canteen

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford Public School students Joash Sherry, 8 and Delilah Fletcher, 8 with canteen manager Kristy-Lee Gray. Picture by Marina Neil.

After seeing too many primary school canteens struggle or collapse, Rutherford Telarah Rotary Club's committee has taken on the challenge themselves and now operate five school canteens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.