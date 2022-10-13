New Maitland Hospital nurses and midwives have enjoyed a free barbecue lunch as a reminder to take their breaks.
It was a chance to break away from their busy roles during their lunch break on Wednesday and enjoy something tasty as well as a chat with some of their colleagues.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch organised the barbecue to pay tribute to the hardworking staff who have endured tough times over the past few years, especially due to the pandemic.
"Staff fatigue is a major factor that impacts our nursing career daily and we want our members to know they have a right to their hard earned break and they shouldn't feel guilty for doing so," branch secretary Monique Murray said.
"Our barbecue was also a visual reminder to our members that we are still actively fighting for ratios.
"While the NSW Labor opposition have come out to say they will put in place Safe Staffing if they are elected, we want our members to know the current government should be stepping up now. We shouldn't have to wait until another government comes in to get some action."
Ms Murray said the barbecue helped to build morale and give staff a chance to relax before returning to their shift.
