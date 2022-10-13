The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Maitland Hospital nurses enjoyed a free barbecue lunch as part of a morale boost

Updated October 13 2022 - 2:31am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch members at the free barbecue lunch in the grounds of the new Maitland Hospital. Picture supplied.

New Maitland Hospital nurses and midwives have enjoyed a free barbecue lunch as a reminder to take their breaks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.