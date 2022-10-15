The East Maitland terminus was in Victoria Street, near the intersection with today's Hobart Street, where a large area of land housed the off-duty engines and carriages. From there the line ran down Lawes Street to George Street, into Day Street and along Melbourne Street to Newcastle Road. It continued west across Wallis Creek over the Victoria Bridge and through the railway gates into High Street, West Maitland. Traversing the length of High Street, the line ended west of the Long Bridge (on which a special tram lane was built) in Regent Street. The trip from one terminus to the other took 25 minutes and trams ran every half hour during the daytime.