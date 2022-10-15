The Maitland Mercury
OUR PAST: The steam trams that connected East and West Maitland

By Chas Keys, Maitland and District Historical Society
October 15 2022 - 10:00pm
A tram on High Street, Maitland, c. 1909. Picture courtesy Mr D. Endean, sourced from Picture Maitland on Flickr.

A government-built and operated tram service linking East Maitland with West Maitland was inaugurated in 1909, replacing horse-drawn buses. The service was a particular boon to East Maitland, greatly facilitating access to High Street, West Maitland which was by far the main shopping area and place of employment of the two Maitlands.

