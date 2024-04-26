The Maitland Mercury
How the city's east was created as a planned town

April 26 2024 - 11:37am
East Maitland, unlike West Maitland, was created as a planned town. It originated from an order in 1829 by the NSW Surveyor-General, Sir Thomas Mitchell, to George Boyle White: White was to 'lay out' a town which would be the principal administrative and commercial centre of the Hunter Valley. White did the job, but Mitchell's objective was never realised.

