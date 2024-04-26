How the city's east was created as a planned town





The town laid out by White to the east of Wallis Creek was intended to become that centre, and it was given the name 'Maitland'. In 1835 Wallis Plains became West Maitland, and 'Maitland' East Maitland, on the orders of Governor Sir Richard Bourke. East Maitland was slow to take off as a centre of activity and population. Land was not made available there for private use until 1833, and growth was sluggish. Water supply was problematic on the clay hill, although there was a lagoon just below what is now Melbourne St, and people did not relish the long commuting times involved in travelling by foot or horse and sulky to and from West Maitland where the bulk of the work was to be found at the port and in the businesses along what was becoming High St.

Nevertheless there was private investment in East Maitland, including by 'Gentleman' John Smith who established a three-storey flour mill at the lower end of Newcastle St in about 1834. Smith also built a hotel, shops and several houses nearby. By the early 1840s, though, growth was occurring in East Maitland. The census of 1841 recorded a population of 1022, more than half the number enumerated in West Maitland at the same time.

White had made provision for a grid network of streets, public buildings (including a courthouse) open spaces, churches, a school, a glebe, a cemetery, a gaol and police barracks. Some of these public uses had become established by 1841, and in 1844 the building of the gaol began. The town had become the official 'government town', quite distinct from West Maitland which was at times referred to as the 'people's town'. There was substantial private-sector commercial development along Melbourne St which was to become a shopping strip. Small businesses operated from houses nearby. East Maitland became an 'overflow' centre when West Maitland was unable to expand further except onto the most flood prone land. In due course, most of the population growth in the region came to be focused on the high ground of East Maitland as originally envisaged by Mitchell and White, but it was to be well into the 20th century before East Maitland had more residents than West.