Initial flood watch warning for Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River

By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:30am
Cattle on high ground at Morpeth in March. Picture by Marina Neil.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch warning for Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River, starting Friday and going into the weekend.

