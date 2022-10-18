The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch warning for Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River, starting Friday and going into the weekend.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible over this weekend, as a low pressure system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall across the state from Wednesday to Friday.
The system will weaken before being quickly followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend.
Catchments across the state are very wet with most dams at or near capacity.
Grahamstown Dam and Chichester Dam are both at 100 per cent capacity.
Initial flood watch warnings provide early advice for possible flooding.
For the rest of Tuesday we can expect an afternoon shower or two with a 60 per cent (medium) chance of rain and light winds. The day time temperature is forecast to reach 25 degrees.
Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of rain in the Lower Hunter and chance of a thunderstorm. The temperature is expected to reach a warm 27 degrees.
Thursday is forecast to have a very high (100 per cent) chance of showers with chance of a thunderstorm. The Lower Hunter is expected to receive between 8 and 20mm, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees.
On Friday we can expect a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers with chance of a thunderstorm. The Lower Hunter could receive between 8 and 20mm, with temperatures reaching 27 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday are set to be warm at 27 and 28 degrees, while a high (90 per cent) chance of showers is forecast, between 1 to 5mm.
For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
