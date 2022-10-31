Maitland-born singer Georgie Winchester is living out her musician dream and touring the Australian coast with her rock band, Turpentine Babycino.
The lead singer from Lorn is touring alongside fellow band members, Gabriel Argiris (drums), Cormac Grant (guitar) and Manuel Rohrl (bass).
Last month, the band released their debut single Wrote A Song Sounds Shit - a three-minute slice of early 2000s pop-punk about the crazy aftermath following a break-up.
Turpentine Babycino have been touring the east coast with their debut single and made a hometown appearance at the Hamilton Station Hotel on October 16.
Winchester said the Newcastle gig was crazy with approximately 200 people attending on the night.
"Everyone was singing the song back to us, which has never happened before," she said.
Turpentine Babycino, have also made their debut appearance on MTV, with their music video for the debut single on high rotation.
"I grew up watching MTV and now we're on it, so that's awesome," Winchester said.
The band who have been together for about a year performed at Gum Ball in April and have supported bands such as the Screaming Jets, Horror Show and Baddreems.
Argiris, 28, is Turpentine Babycino's drummer, and said he got his first drum kit at the age of three.
"I've been playing in bands my entire life, so actually putting our music out was a highlight for me," he said.
Winchester, 26, also grew up loving music and said she was in the choir and jazz band at school, however music wasn't her first career path.
Winchester did a politics degree at university but said she knew this wasn't the career path for her.
"I wanted to do something that would make me happy, so I thought I'm just going to be a muso," she said.
From busking around Maitland when she was younger, Winchester said it is all a very exciting time for herself but also for the band.
"This is my first time doing all of this crazy stuff so it's pretty awesome," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
