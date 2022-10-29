The Maitland Mercury
Our past - how Hunter pioneers chose to shape Maitland

By Chas Keys
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:07pm
Historic Closebourne House at Morpeth. File picture.

Before there was a Maitland newspaper, occasional articles on the area appeared in the Sydney press. One such piece was published on 13 February, 1841 in the Sydney Herald. It was headlined 'Government blunders - townships Maitland." It was scathing about how the area had been allowed to develop over the previous 20 years.

