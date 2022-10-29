Had Morpeth been the focus from the start, urban growth would have been more muted at West Maitland - less need for small craft plying the shallow, tortuous river upstream of Morpeth. The double-handling involved in transhipment at Morpeth would have been reduced. In a less straggled town it would also have been easier and more efficient to provide policing and postal services. The implication was that a 'proper' town, more efficiently serviced, would have arisen if centred on Morpeth from the mid-1820s and would have been above the ravages of flooding.