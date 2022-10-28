For Jim Klumpp, the most rewarding thing about being a part of St John Ambulance is helping people in their time of need.
The superintendent and his fellow volunteers have provided first aid at numerous events across the city, from school carnivals and festivals to flood emergencies.
When Gillieston Heights was inundated by flood water in July, Mr Klumpp was one of the volunteers who jumped on a boat and camped at the community hub for a whole week, ready to provide first aid to anyone who needed it.
Mr Klumpp started volunteering in 2018 when he retired from the workforce.
In other news:
After about six months of playing golf, he realised there was something missing and knew he needed to give back.
He joined not only St John, but the Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise and Slow Food Hunter Valley as well.
At the Rotary club, Mr Klumpp quickly became heavily involved and was president for 2020-21 and 2021-22. He said one of the things he is most proud the club has achieved is putting children in Africa through primary and secondary school, and now they have three students in University, which Rotary is paying for.
Another thing he's proud of is all the money Rotary raises for local causes.
"We've helped raise funds for everything from the floods, the fires to the Neighbourhood Centre, to St Peter's Church, netball barbecues to help the local community" he said.
This year, Mr Klumpp is the Rotary club's environmental officer, which is a new position in the group where he will put a focus on recycling and environmental awareness.
Every Tuesday morning you will find Mr Klumpp at Slow Food Hunter Valley, preparing and chopping food that will go on to be cooked into meals and taken to Maitland Region Community Support.
"It's a really satisfying job; you've achieved something but you don't see the end results of this one, I've got no idea who gets it," he said.
Mr Klumpp came to Maitland in 1985 for work, and hasn't looked back since.
He and his wife Nicole have three children; Ben, Jake and Sam.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.